In Spotify's 'Wrapped 2021' data analysis available to pulse.com.gh, Sarkodie is the one of the two artiste who remained a King in their home as other top African acts lost the number spot to Drake.
Sarkodie beats Drake and others as Spotify's most-streamed artiste in Ghana
Sarkodie has picked the highest spot when it comes to the most-streamed artiste in Ghana on Spotify.
In South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzanian the most streamed artiste on the audio streaming platform is the Canadian rapper where Wizkid seized the number spot in Nigeria with Burna Boy at number two.
The data is an affirmation of King Sark's meteoric resistance and persistence ever since he kicked off his career. Other Ghanaian acts that showed up in the list include Kwesi Arthur and Davido with the rest being foreign acts. See the list below.
Most streamed artists in Ghana
1. Sarkodie
2. Drake
3. Burna Boy
4. Kwesi Arthur
5. WizKid
6. Joeboy
7. DaVido
8. Justin Bieber
9. Kanye West
10. King Promise
Top 10 most streamed artists in Tanzania
1. Drake
2. Justin Bieber
3. Diamond Platnumz
4. Burna Boy
5. Kanye West
6. Chris Brown
7. Harmonize
8. The Weeknd
Top 10 Most Streamed Artists In Kenya
1. Drake
2. Sauti Sol
3. Justin Bieber
4. Kanye West
5. Burna Boy
6. Young Thug
7. Doja Cat
8. Pop Smoke
9. The Weeknd
10. Travis Scott
Top 10 most streamed artists in Uganda
1. Drake
2. Justin Bieber
3. Burna Boy
4. WizKid
5. Kanye West
6. Doja Cat
7. Fireboy DML
8. Chris Brown
9. Khalid
10. The Weeknd
Top 10 Most Streamed Artists In Nigeria
1. WizKid
2. Burna Boy
3. DaVido
4. Drake
5. Olamide
6. Buju
7. Justin Bieber
8. Fireboy DML
9. Rema
10. Tems
