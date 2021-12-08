RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sarkodie beats Drake and others as Spotify's most-streamed artiste in Ghana

Selorm Tali

Sarkodie has picked the highest spot when it comes to the most-streamed artiste in Ghana on Spotify.

In Spotify's 'Wrapped 2021' data analysis available to pulse.com.gh, Sarkodie is the one of the two artiste who remained a King in their home as other top African acts lost the number spot to Drake.

In South Africa, Kenya, and Tanzanian the most streamed artiste on the audio streaming platform is the Canadian rapper where Wizkid seized the number spot in Nigeria with Burna Boy at number two.

The data is an affirmation of King Sark's meteoric resistance and persistence ever since he kicked off his career. Other Ghanaian acts that showed up in the list include Kwesi Arthur and Davido with the rest being foreign acts. See the list below.

1. Sarkodie

2. Drake

3. Burna Boy

4. Kwesi Arthur

5. WizKid

6. Joeboy

7. DaVido

8. Justin Bieber

9. Kanye West

10. King Promise

1. Drake

2. Justin Bieber

3. Diamond Platnumz

4. Burna Boy

5. Kanye West

6. Chris Brown

7. Harmonize

8. The Weeknd

1. Drake

2. Sauti Sol

3. Justin Bieber

4. Kanye West

5. Burna Boy

6. Young Thug

7. Doja Cat

8. Pop Smoke

9. The Weeknd

10. Travis Scott

1. Drake

2. Justin Bieber

3. Burna Boy

4. WizKid

5. Kanye West

6. Doja Cat

7. Fireboy DML

8. Chris Brown

9. Khalid

10. The Weeknd

1. WizKid

2. Burna Boy

3. DaVido

4. Drake

5. Olamide

6. Buju

7. Justin Bieber

8. Fireboy DML

9. Rema

10. Tems

