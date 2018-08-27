Sarkodie under attack for promoting Peter Okoye

news

Ghanaians are mad at rapper Sarkodie for promoting Mr P (Peter Okoye’s) latest song on his Instagram account.

Their anger comes after Nigerians reportedly ignored Ghanaian artistes who performed at the launch of Zylofon Media and Menzgold in Lagos.

The event which happened last Friday, August 24, saw Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Becca, King Promise, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and Joyce Blessing deliver their best performances but were not cheered up by the Nigerian witnesses.

The report said the Nigerian artistes who performed were well received.

This caused an outrage, with many Ghanaians accusing Nigerians of ‘internationally ignoring’ their artistes.

While the argument and the blame games were ongoing on social media, Sarkodie shared Mr P’s latest song, titled “Wokie Wokie” featuring Nyanda.

This angered some Ghanaians who rained dirty insults on him. Some angry fans urged him to stop promoting Nigerian artistes and rather channel his energy to pushing local artistes.