All members of the group have gone solo but keep denying the fact that the group is no more together in music. All parties also deny any bad blood between them, however, Coded is now opening up on some of the issues behind their split.
Countless hits from Shatta Wale forced us to go solo - Coded on 4x4's split
Coded of 4x4 fame is sharing an insight into what caused the music group to split.
Stating one of the reasons during an interview on CTV, he said Shatta Wale also pushed them to go solo.
Coded explains that the dancehall act after his comeback kept dropping countless hit tracks as a solo artist that made music groups almost look irrelevant. “I think it would basically be the fact that that was the era where a lot of singles was coming from Shatta".
In an interview with Larry Bozzlz, the host of the show 'Time with the Stars', he continued that Shatta Wale “was releasing countless hits records that put every musician on their toes. It was like you are working but you are not working enough, you need to work extra hard to meet up to that level and it was good, it was a healthy competition. So we decided that we needed to do our Solo projects and add it to our group project...”
Speaking on the show about the group's fate, he disclosed that his group member, Captain Planet has blocked him. "He has still blocked me and I’ve not reached out to him because that is his personal decision, but his wife has not blocked me and we still follow each other," he said.
