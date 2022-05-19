Countless hits from Shatta Wale forced us to go solo - Coded on 4x4's split

Stating one of the reasons during an interview on CTV, he said Shatta Wale also pushed them to go solo.

Coded explains that the dancehall act after his comeback kept dropping countless hit tracks as a solo artist that made music groups almost look irrelevant. “I think it would basically be the fact that that was the era where a lot of singles was coming from Shatta".

In an interview with Larry Bozzlz, the host of the show 'Time with the Stars', he continued that Shatta Wale “was releasing countless hits records that put every musician on their toes. It was like you are working but you are not working enough, you need to work extra hard to meet up to that level and it was good, it was a healthy competition. So we decided that we needed to do our Solo projects and add it to our group project...”