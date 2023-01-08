Shatta Wale gives reason for his absence from Wendy & Jupitar's show

However, he is on medication prescribed by his doctor and is getting better, hence his absence from both shows.

"Sorry I couldn’t pull up for my girl WendyShay and boy Jupitar, Chale I perform too much this December and the ting make I weak ruff ..Me too ano like eating But my Doctor gi mi some cure Ade on am .. kudos to dem all Chale .. 2 solid shows in 1nite"

Wendy Shay pulled a crowd at her ShayGang concert on Saturday, January 7 at the West Hills Mall treating many fans to a ground-standing performance, a groovy way to begin the new year.

The litty show saw performances from Joey B, Sista Afia, Ras Kuku, Kiki Marley, and a host of others.

Reggae and dancehall artist Jupitar General also packed up his neighborhood Korle Gono in his "Loud in Korle Gonno, Homecoming" concert which went down at Dr. Bannerman park.