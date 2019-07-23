The “Betweener” hitmaker in an interview with Pulse.com.gh on Sunday, July 21, 2019, stated that highlife music – which originated from Ghana – gave the dancehall star a major boost, leading to his latest feature with the global pop star.

Beyonce featured Shatta Wale on “Already” – a song off her “The Lion King: The Gift” album. The song has been making waves since its release on Friday, July 19.

Kumi Guitar, who is signed onto the defunct Zylofon Music, is of the belief that highlife connected Beyoncé and Shatta Wale.

“And have you realised that he was able to achieve this feat after winning the ‘Highlife Song of the Year’ at 2019 VGMA?”

“Highlife is our music – therefore whoever associates themselves with it becomes successful. His collaboration with Beyoncé was influenced by highlife.”

“He is influential and entertaining and has done a lot of dancehall music, but highlife pushed him a step further.”

He also lauded Shatta Wale for the feature.

“Shatta Wale needs to be applauded for his collaboration with Beyoncé,” he stated. “He deserves a big round of applauds.”