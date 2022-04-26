The repented fetish priest, now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, met the Ghanaian musician in the studio of Okay FM, where she decided to pray for him. After the prayers, she was told about the rapper's new album, to which she says it's gospel.
'Son of Jacob' is Gospel, come and join us preach' - Nana Agradaa tells Kwesi Arthur
Nana Agradaa has met Kwesi Arthur and she is wooing him to convert to becoming a gospel artiste.
Kwesi Arthur released his first studio album a few days ago. He titles the the 15-track project Son of Jacob.
"Send it for me, Son Of Jacob? Then it is Gospel, whilst you guys have to come plain as preachers, you have gone to hide in corners and recording Gospel songs, Son of Jacob is Gospel," Nana Agradaa said after she was told about the album.
"There's even Gospel track on it, it's titled Adom," Kwesi Arthur said and she replied, "send it to me, I'l sit on my TV station and speak about it for you, as for us too when we speak it travels because God has given us the power".
Shockingly, Nana Agradaa ended her submission with a vulgar word before walking off in the video below.
In April 2021, the popular priestess Nana Agradaa destroyed her idols and deities after claiming she has repented. Her repentance came after she was arrested by the NCA with her TV station, Thunder TV, shut down for operating illegally.
