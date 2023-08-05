Stop the comparison, explore other nations, and market your talents – Trigmatic tells musicians

“I think the comparison between Ghanaian and Nigerian musicians is just too much and it is high time we stopped. Ghanaian musicians have to find their target audience beyond Ghana and make an effort to introduce themselves and their music to their new fans in other countries.”

“They need to move to countries such as South Africa, Brazil, and Korea and make their music known to their new fans there. I know South Americans love African music and patronize our songs a lot.”

He added that, “So for instance, Kuami Eugene could target that area and make himself relevant to the citizens over there and trust me, he will make it in no time and will be very rich as well. We need to have collaborations with artists from these countries and get promoters to push our songs there,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trigmatic charged musicians to be up and doing, finding creative and innovative ways to break boundaries and market their talents beyond the shores of Ghana.

“Each musician is thinking about himself and a few friends and not really seeing the bigger picture by coming together to fight for a common goal. We are okay jumping on a few shows and making some money and not exploiting other areas.”