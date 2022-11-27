Stormzy calls on Arya Starr, Black Sherif, Amaarae & more for the third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’

The artist recently dropped visuals for his new song "firebabe" Stormzy called on a pretty huge cast of A-listers to help him shape his latest body of art "This is what I mean"

Features come from Black Sherif, Ms. Banks, India. Arie, Amaarae, Debbie, Sampha, Ayra Starr, Tendai., Nao, and Jacob Collier. And for the beats and instrumentals he’s drafted in PRGRSHN (who also acts as executive producer), KZ, Dion Wardle, Joel Peters, Tendai., Juls, Tempoe, P2J, Owen Cutts, Grades, Scribz Riley, Knox Brown, Jojo Mukeza, and Miles.

Alongside the release, Stormzy also took to Instagram to pen a message he says was inspired by the rollout of Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR. “He shared a message with it and I wanted to do the same but I was hesitant,” Stormzy writes. “Mainly because I would love for my music to do all the talking but I thought I’d share this message anyway.”