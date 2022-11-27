The new album builds on a lot of the themes set out in his first two albums and takes them even further. Exploring his thoughts on how Black people are presented in the media, expectations, and exceptions.
Stormzy calls on Arya Starr, Black Sherif, Amaarae & more for the third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’
After much fanfare, British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy’s third full-length album, This Is What I Mean, has now been released. He first signposted that something was coming with the marathon “Mel Made Me Do It” visual (which sadly doesn’t feature on the album), before officially kicking off the build-up with “Hide & Seek” in October.
The artist recently dropped visuals for his new song "firebabe" Stormzy called on a pretty huge cast of A-listers to help him shape his latest body of art "This is what I mean"
Features come from Black Sherif, Ms. Banks, India. Arie, Amaarae, Debbie, Sampha, Ayra Starr, Tendai., Nao, and Jacob Collier. And for the beats and instrumentals he’s drafted in PRGRSHN (who also acts as executive producer), KZ, Dion Wardle, Joel Peters, Tendai., Juls, Tempoe, P2J, Owen Cutts, Grades, Scribz Riley, Knox Brown, Jojo Mukeza, and Miles.
Alongside the release, Stormzy also took to Instagram to pen a message he says was inspired by the rollout of Tyler, The Creator’s IGOR. “He shared a message with it and I wanted to do the same but I was hesitant,” Stormzy writes. “Mainly because I would love for my music to do all the talking but I thought I’d share this message anyway.”
"This is what I mean" is a follow-up to Stormzy's acclaimed 2019 album "Heavy is the head"
