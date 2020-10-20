The song title ‘Maamiyaa’ is a Dagbani phrase which means ‘You know what I mean’ or ‘You know’, has been written out of the singer’s painful heartbreak from his first girlfriend when he came to the South from the North.

In an interview on Starr FM with Cookie Tee, he recalled that “this girl left me and out of pain I found myself misspending on stuff. After a break up I went drinking and chilling with girls and that where I got the inspiration. I was inspired to write this piece. I vented my pain into this piece, though is a party hip-pop genre and is an inspiration I got out of the pain from her”.

‘Maamiyaa’ after it’s released on Friday, is so far receiving wild attention across the airwaves. The song which is available on all streaming platforms also came with its official music video and you can watch it below.

