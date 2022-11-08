Tiwa Savage picks Black Sherif's lyrics to speak about her sex tape (VIDEO)

“I am not going to call it a sex tape but it’s a tape between me and the person I am dating right now. I’m not gonna have somebody blackmail for doing something that is natural,” she told the host, Angie Martinez.

A few days later, the tape was released in October 2021. In the video, Tiwa Savage's face was captured in the filmed act by her partner said to be one of the "big boys" in Nigeria who is friends with the likes of Davido.

A year later, Tiwa addressed the leaked tape in her song titled 'Loaded'. The song that features Asake sees Tiwa singing that "ex tape o le baye mi je (sex tape can't spoil my life), igadun kekere yen (that small enjoyment)".