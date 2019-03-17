The accident was caused by a broken truck parked by the roadside and he shared his utmost anger on social media about the indiscipline on the Ghanaian roads.

Sharing the accident on Twitter, Trigmatic posted:"Thank God for my life . This could've been sth else. But I'm safe . All these broken trucks should be taken off our roads . The level of indiscipline on our roads is so bad. I shook man . Hmmmmmmmmmm! God save us !"

Trigmatic also bemoaned the high level of indiscipline on Ghanaian roads and called on the authorities to move broken down trucks from the roads.