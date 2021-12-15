MTTU: M.anifest becomes first Ghanaian artiste to get custom hashmoji from Twitter

The design of the custom space helmet emoji takes inspiration from the Madina to the Universe album cover art, which depicts a space suit-clad explorer taking off on a motorbike from Madina into space.

This is symbolic of what M.anifest describes as, “a reflection of life’s journey as well as a statement of ambition”.

M.anifest Tweeted to thank Twitter for the customised emoji and encouraged fans to Tweet the hashtags and to stream the new album. Twitter Music also showed support with a shout-out to the new album with this Tweet.

The hashtags continue to drive a high level of engagement among music lovers on Twitter, with many M.anifest fans excited to activate the custom emoji and Tweeting their support; peaking at 25,000 mentions between 9 and 10 December.

Within 5 days of being launched, the individual hashtags: #MTTU, #MTTUAlbum and #MadinaToTheUniverse, received 44,900, 4,900 and 12,100 mentions respectively, according to data from Twitter.

M.anifest, a multiple Ghana Music Award winning Artist, is not only one of the biggest and most celebrated Rappers in Africa, he is also one of the most followed Ghanaian users on Twitter, with 1.9 million Followers.