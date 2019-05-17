The Accra International Conference Centre will be packed with industry people and music lovers as performances and accolades flow onstage.

Irrespective of the controversies surrounding the scheme – which is in its twentieth year – tomorrow promises to be another historic night.

For the first time in 10 years, the topmost award – Artiste of the Year – has lost the attention. Instead, the “Artiste of the Decade” is what has gathered the momentum, creating buzz and fuss, amid hundreds of Twitter and Facebook polls to predict the winner.

Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nacee and No Tribe, Joe Mettle, Efya, Becca, R2Bees and Samini have been listed for the category but the attention is around the top three Ss – Sarkodie, Samini and Shatta Wale.

Just like last year, Pulse Ghana Entertainment Editor, David Mawuli, has predicted artistes he believes deserve to pick trophies on the night.

NOTE: His views don’t reflect that of the organisers or Pulse Ghana.

Highlife Song of the Year

Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti

KiDi – Thunder

Shatta Wale – My Level (WINNER)

Kumi Guitar – Betweener

Kwesi Arthur – Woara

King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Adina – Killing Me Softly

Hiplife Song of the Year

Medikal – Ayekoo feat King Promise

Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise (WINNER)

Quamina MP – Wiase Ye De Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Yung C

DopeNation – Eish

Flowking Stone – Blow My Mind

Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes

Yaa Pono Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy

Strongman – Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene

Gospel Song of the Year

Joyce Blessing – I Swerve You (WINNER)

KODA – Hosanna

I.K Aning – Bobolebobo

Joe Mettle – My Everything

Obaapa Christy – W’asua Me

Bethel Revival Choir – Agba Dza

Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Maccasio – Dagomba Girl feat Mugeez

Shatta Wale – Gringo (WINNER)

Stonebwoy – Top Skanka

Samini – Obaa

Afropop Song of the Year

King Promise – Tokyo feat Wizkid

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise (WINNER)

Kwesi Arthur – Don’t Keep Me Waiting feat KiDi

Article Wan – That Thing feat Patapaa

Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

DJ MicSmith – Yenkor feat Kwesi Arthur

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade

Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat SM Militants

Hip-hop Song of the Year

Medikal – How Much Remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling

Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman (WINNER)

KoJo Cue – Wole Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real

Kwesi Arthur – Anthem

Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang

R2Bees – Boys Kasa feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darkovibes, B4bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joyce Blessing (WINNER)

Joe Mettle

KODA

Diana Hamilton

Obaapa Christy

Akesse Brempong

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy (WINNER)

Epixode

Samini

AK Songstress

Shatta Wale

Highlife Artiste of the Year

KiDi

Kuami Eugene (WINNER)

Akwaboah

King Promise

Adina

Songwriter of the Year

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie

Teephlow – Forgive

Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo (WINNER)

King Promise – CCTV

Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go

Stonebwoy – Tomorrow

Record of the Year

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damain Marley

Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo

Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana (WINNER)

Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go

Stonebwoy – Tomorrow

Best Video of the Year

Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang (Dir. David Duncan)

KoJo Cue & Shaker – Up & Awake feat Kwesi Arthur (Dir E. Kumodzi)

Kirani Ayat – Guda (Dir David Nico-Sey) (WINNER)

M.anifest – Me Ne Woa feat King Promise (Dir Makere Thekiso)

Shatta Wale – Gringo (Dir Sesan)

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damain Marley (Dir Edgar Stevens)

Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman (Dir Babs)

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)

Hiplife/Hiphop artiste of the Year

Patapaa

Medikal

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur (WINNER)

R2Bees

La Meme Gang

Male Vocalist of the Year

King Promise

KiDi

Akwaboah (WINNER)

Luigi Maclean

Female Vocalist of the Year

eShun

Efya

Cina Soul

Adina

MzVee

Diana Hamilton (WINNER)

Group of the Year

R2Bees (WINNER)

DopeNation

La Meme Gang

Bethel Revival Choir

Rapper of the Year

Medikal (WINNER)

M.anifest

Teephlow

Sarkodie

Obibini

Best Collaboration of the Year

Adina – Killing Me Softly feat Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise

King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade

Yaa Pono – Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)

DJ Vyrusky – Never Carry Last feat Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun

African Artiste of the Year

Davido

Wizkid

Mr Eazi (WINNER)

Sauti Soul

Cassper Nyovest

Burna Boy

Best New Artiste of the Year

Quamina MP

Kelvyn Boy

Eddie Khae

Wendy Shay (WINNER)

La Meme Gang

DopeNation

Song of the Year

King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Eddie Khae – Do the Dance

Isaac Kwabena Aning – Bobolebobo

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

Kidi – Thunder

Kuami Eugene – Wish Me Well

Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise

Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy

Shatta Wale – My Level (WINNER)

Kwesi Arthur – Woara

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade

Tic ft. Kuami Eugene – Kwani Kwani (Part 2)

Album of the Year

Kuami Eugene – Rockstar

Akwaboah – Matters of the Heart (WINNER)

Wendy Shay – Shay on You

Diana Hamilton – IBelieve

Samini – Untamed

Shatta Wale – Reign

Artiste of the Year

King Promise

Kuami Eugene (WINNER)

Joe Mettle

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Best African Collabo

Dopenation ft. Olamide – Naami Remix

Guilty Beats ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – Akwaaba (WINNER)

Too Fan ft. Patoranking & Sarkodie – My Girl Remix

King Promise ft. Wizkid – Tokyo

Stonebwoy ft. Casper Nyovest – Wame

Mzvee ft. Yemi Alade – Come and see my mother

Shatta Wale ft. Olamide – Wonder

Instrumentalist of the Year

Unda Beats (WINNER)

Mizter Okyere

Enoch Owuraku

Emmanuel Bludo

Producer of the Year

Kaywa

Killbeats

Kuami Eugene

DDT

MOG Beats (WINNER)

Artiste of the Decade

Sarkodie

Okyeame Kwame

Shatta Wale (WINNER)

Stonebwoy

Nacee and No Tribe

Joe Mettle

Efya

Becca

R2Bees

Samini