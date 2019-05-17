The Accra International Conference Centre will be packed with industry people and music lovers as performances and accolades flow onstage.
Irrespective of the controversies surrounding the scheme – which is in its twentieth year – tomorrow promises to be another historic night.
For the first time in 10 years, the topmost award – Artiste of the Year – has lost the attention. Instead, the “Artiste of the Decade” is what has gathered the momentum, creating buzz and fuss, amid hundreds of Twitter and Facebook polls to predict the winner.
Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Nacee and No Tribe, Joe Mettle, Efya, Becca, R2Bees and Samini have been listed for the category but the attention is around the top three Ss – Sarkodie, Samini and Shatta Wale.
Just like last year, Pulse Ghana Entertainment Editor, David Mawuli, has predicted artistes he believes deserve to pick trophies on the night.
NOTE: His views don’t reflect that of the organisers or Pulse Ghana.
Highlife Song of the Year
Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
KiDi – Thunder
Shatta Wale – My Level (WINNER)
Kumi Guitar – Betweener
Kwesi Arthur – Woara
King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Adina – Killing Me Softly
Hiplife Song of the Year
Medikal – Ayekoo feat King Promise
Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise (WINNER)
Quamina MP – Wiase Ye De Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Yung C
DopeNation – Eish
Flowking Stone – Blow My Mind
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes
Yaa Pono Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy
Strongman – Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene
Gospel Song of the Year
Joyce Blessing – I Swerve You (WINNER)
KODA – Hosanna
I.K Aning – Bobolebobo
Joe Mettle – My Everything
Obaapa Christy – W’asua Me
Bethel Revival Choir – Agba Dza
Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Maccasio – Dagomba Girl feat Mugeez
Shatta Wale – Gringo (WINNER)
Stonebwoy – Top Skanka
Samini – Obaa
Afropop Song of the Year
King Promise – Tokyo feat Wizkid
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise (WINNER)
Kwesi Arthur – Don’t Keep Me Waiting feat KiDi
Article Wan – That Thing feat Patapaa
Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
DJ MicSmith – Yenkor feat Kwesi Arthur
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade
Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat SM Militants
Hip-hop Song of the Year
Medikal – How Much Remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling
Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman (WINNER)
KoJo Cue – Wole Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real
Kwesi Arthur – Anthem
Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang
R2Bees – Boys Kasa feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darkovibes, B4bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joyce Blessing (WINNER)
Joe Mettle
KODA
Diana Hamilton
Obaapa Christy
Akesse Brempong
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy (WINNER)
Epixode
Samini
AK Songstress
Shatta Wale
Highlife Artiste of the Year
KiDi
Kuami Eugene (WINNER)
Akwaboah
King Promise
Adina
Songwriter of the Year
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie
Teephlow – Forgive
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo (WINNER)
King Promise – CCTV
Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go
Stonebwoy – Tomorrow
Record of the Year
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damain Marley
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo
Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana (WINNER)
Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go
Stonebwoy – Tomorrow
Best Video of the Year
Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang (Dir. David Duncan)
KoJo Cue & Shaker – Up & Awake feat Kwesi Arthur (Dir E. Kumodzi)
Kirani Ayat – Guda (Dir David Nico-Sey) (WINNER)
M.anifest – Me Ne Woa feat King Promise (Dir Makere Thekiso)
Shatta Wale – Gringo (Dir Sesan)
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damain Marley (Dir Edgar Stevens)
Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman (Dir Babs)
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)
Hiplife/Hiphop artiste of the Year
Patapaa
Medikal
Sarkodie
Kwesi Arthur (WINNER)
R2Bees
La Meme Gang
Male Vocalist of the Year
King Promise
KiDi
Akwaboah (WINNER)
Luigi Maclean
Female Vocalist of the Year
eShun
Efya
Cina Soul
Adina
MzVee
Diana Hamilton (WINNER)
Group of the Year
R2Bees (WINNER)
DopeNation
La Meme Gang
Bethel Revival Choir
Rapper of the Year
Medikal (WINNER)
M.anifest
Teephlow
Sarkodie
Obibini
Best Collaboration of the Year
Adina – Killing Me Softly feat Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise
King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade
Yaa Pono – Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy (WINNER)
DJ Vyrusky – Never Carry Last feat Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun
African Artiste of the Year
Davido
Wizkid
Mr Eazi (WINNER)
Sauti Soul
Cassper Nyovest
Burna Boy
Best New Artiste of the Year
Quamina MP
Kelvyn Boy
Eddie Khae
Wendy Shay (WINNER)
La Meme Gang
DopeNation
Song of the Year
King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Eddie Khae – Do the Dance
Isaac Kwabena Aning – Bobolebobo
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Kidi – Thunder
Kuami Eugene – Wish Me Well
Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
Shatta Wale – My Level (WINNER)
Kwesi Arthur – Woara
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade
Tic ft. Kuami Eugene – Kwani Kwani (Part 2)
Album of the Year
Kuami Eugene – Rockstar
Akwaboah – Matters of the Heart (WINNER)
Wendy Shay – Shay on You
Diana Hamilton – IBelieve
Samini – Untamed
Shatta Wale – Reign
Artiste of the Year
King Promise
Kuami Eugene (WINNER)
Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Best African Collabo
Dopenation ft. Olamide – Naami Remix
Guilty Beats ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – Akwaaba (WINNER)
Too Fan ft. Patoranking & Sarkodie – My Girl Remix
King Promise ft. Wizkid – Tokyo
Stonebwoy ft. Casper Nyovest – Wame
Mzvee ft. Yemi Alade – Come and see my mother
Shatta Wale ft. Olamide – Wonder
Instrumentalist of the Year
Unda Beats (WINNER)
Mizter Okyere
Enoch Owuraku
Emmanuel Bludo
Producer of the Year
Kaywa
Killbeats
Kuami Eugene
DDT
MOG Beats (WINNER)
Artiste of the Decade
Sarkodie
Okyeame Kwame
Shatta Wale (WINNER)
Stonebwoy
Nacee and No Tribe
Joe Mettle
Efya
Becca
R2Bees
Samini