According to the organiser, Charterhouse, this year’s ceremony will come off ‘subject to further National Directives on Public Gathering’ by the government of Ghana.

In a press release addressed to Pulse.com.gh, it said: “The Management of Charterhouse, Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and Vodafone, regret to announce the postponement of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“This has become necessary due to the recently confirmed Covid 19 cases in Ghana, and the National Directives on Public Gathering.

“A new date will be announced later, subject to further National Directives on Public Gathering.”

Ghana has recorded seven COVID-19 cases within a week which has prompted the government to implement drastic measures to curb the disease.

Charterhouse, however, said the Nominees Jam will come off on April 4, at Jackson Park, Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

It added: “Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. We would like to use this opportunity to remind the general public to follow the preventive measures issued by the Ghana Health Service, and comply with Government’s recent.”