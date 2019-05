Shatta Wale won the award ahead of arch-rivals Stonebwoy and Samini with his hit song "Gringo."

Tamale-based artiste Maccasio was also in the race for the bragging right with his hit song "Dagomba Girl."

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Maccasio – Dagomba Girl feat Mugeez

Shatta Wale – Gringo (WINNER)

Stonebwoy – Top Skanka

Samini – Obaa