The popular Nigerian singer, who is one of the most followed African singers on Instagram with over 11 million followers, has named Stonebwoy as her favourite Ghanaian musician but got stuck between Efya and Becca over she can add to her list.

The “Johnny” singer speaking via a video call interview on GhOne TV was first asked to name her favourite top 5 Ghanaian musicians and she said “You guys want to set me up but I am going to make it simple, I am just going to pick one guy and one female”.

Speaking about her favourite male artiste she mentioned Stonebwoy and for her favourite female she said “sometimes I am stuck between Efya and Becca” and asked “can I just say Efya Becca?”

Watch the video below and help Yemi Alade, should she pick Becca or Efya?