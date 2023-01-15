ADVERTISEMENT
Sarkodie, Bola Ray, and others grace KOD’s star-studded birthday party

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Renowned OAP and Fashionista, Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD crowned his birthday celebration with a star-studded party.

KOD
KOD

The lush party, held at his residence on Saturday, January 14, 2023, brought together most of the A-list industry players from music stars, media personalities, movie stars, and business moguls.

Attendees had a fun-filled night, treating themselves to some good music amidst drinks, grills, and buffet

kod-18
kod-18 Pulse Ghana
kod-14
kod-14 Pulse Ghana
kod-7
kod-7 Pulse Ghana

Born on 13th January 1978, at Winneba in the Central Region to the late Mr. James Aidoo, a retired Deputy Director of the Ghana Prisons Service, and Mrs. Margaret Aidoo, one of the founding members of the 31st December Women’s movement.

The creative designer and CEO of Nineteen 57 did his Elementary education at Winneba and furthered to Nifa Secondary School at Adukurom.

He also studied at Harvard College and later at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

He is married to fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland, and is blessed with four adorable daughters.

kod-6
kod-6 Pulse Ghana
KOD-sark-5
KOD-sark-5 Pulse Ghana
KOD-sark-4
KOD-sark-4 Pulse Ghana
