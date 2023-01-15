Sarkodie, Bola Ray, and others grace KOD’s star-studded birthday party

Attendees had a fun-filled night, treating themselves to some good music amidst drinks, grills, and buffet

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Born on 13th January 1978, at Winneba in the Central Region to the late Mr. James Aidoo, a retired Deputy Director of the Ghana Prisons Service, and Mrs. Margaret Aidoo, one of the founding members of the 31st December Women’s movement.

The creative designer and CEO of Nineteen 57 did his Elementary education at Winneba and furthered to Nifa Secondary School at Adukurom.

He also studied at Harvard College and later at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

He is married to fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland, and is blessed with four adorable daughters.

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana