RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Tracey Boakye and Frank mount giant billboards to thank Ghanaians

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Newly wedded couple Tracey Boakye and her darling, Frank Badu Ntiamoh, have expressed their gratitude to Ghanaians after both tied the knot as husband and wife.

Tracey Boakye and husband mount billboards
Tracey Boakye and husband mount billboards

The couple in an effort to express gratitude to her supporters and Ghanaians generally mounted billboards at strategic locations throughout each of the 16 regions of the country.

Recommended articles

The giant billboards have a picture of Tracey and her hubby with the caption; "Thank You – #Francey22"

The Kumawood star married colleague actor Frank Badu Ntiamoah in a private ceremony.

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank
Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Pulse Ghana

Since then, the couple has become the hottest topic on the internet as news of their marriage surprised many social media users.

Before their union, Tracey has been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Afia Schwarzenegger sues KLM

Afia Schwarzenegger sues KLM Airlines for removing her from flight while drunk

Grace Omabo aka Maame Dokonu

He wasn't given bed at 37; Maame Dokonu narrates how Waakye sadly passed on

Nana Ama McBrown

Everybody needs maintenance - Nana Ama McBrown confirms to butt lift rumours

Prince Yawson ‘Waakye’

Veteran actor, Prince Yawson ‘Waakye’ reported dead