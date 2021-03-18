According to the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah God does not answer the prayers of people who are indebted to others.

The man of God popularly known as Ajagurajah aka Chopbar Sofo said this in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He even mentioned specifically men who sleep with women and abandon them without paying anything to them as one of the people whose prayers God doesn’t want to hear at all let alone answer.

He added that even those who have made it in life despite owing others may have their children suffer misfortune at the hands of witches and wizards for their actions in the future.

Recently, Ajagurajah made news headlines after he said that God does not answer prayers offered to him in the afternoon, so praying in the afternoon is a waste of energy.

He disclosed that he only laughs when he sees people praying to God fervently in the afternoon and expect results.

He explained that some angels once left heaven and came down to earth but later changed their minds and were returning to heaven, unfortunately, heaven gates were closed, so they got stuck in the sky.

Ajagurajah added that the bible did not say that Jesus ever prayed in the afternoon but rather he was only praying in the evening.