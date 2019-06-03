Most low back pain can be a result of conditions affecting the bony lumbar spine, intervertebral discs (discs between the vertebrae), ligaments around the spine and discs, spinal cord and nerves, muscles of the low back, internal organs of the pelvis and abdomen, and the skin covering the lumbar area.

Certain diseases, such as cancer of the spinal cord, a ruptured or herniated disc, sciatica, arthritis, kidney infections, or infections of the spine can low back pain.

Home remedies have proven to be an effective method for the treatment of lower back pain. Try these sleeping positions and send us a review if you are suffering from lower back pain.

Sleep on your stomach with a pillow under your abdomen

If you find yourself resting on your stomach, place a pillow under your pelvis and lower abdomen to relieve some of the pressure off your back. Depending on how this position feels, you may or may not choose to use a pillow under your head.

Sleep on your back with a pillow under your knees

Sleeping on your back is the best position if you are having severe back pain. It ensures your weight is evenly distributed and spread across to other parts of the body. After executing all your nighttime beauty routine, lay flat on your back and place a pillow underneath your knees and keep your spine neutral. The pillow is important — it works to keep that curve in your lower back. You may also place a small, rolled up towel under the small of your back for added support.

Sleep on your side with a pillow between your knees

Sleeping on your side is more comfortable when you place a pillow between your knees. The pillow will keep your hips, pelvis, and spine in better alignment. Also try to sleep on both sides before the next day.

Simply allow your right or left shoulder to make contact with the mattress, along with the rest of that side of your body. Place a pillow between your knees. If there’s a gap between your waist and the mattress, consider using a small pillow there for added support.