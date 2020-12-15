Why do you have to break the bank when nearly everything you need for your beauty routine is readily available in your kitchen.

Despite the availability of conventional products though, there’s a growing preference for home remedies, many of which are being spread around the internet.

One such remedy that promises a better face treatment is egg mask.

Whether you have oily, dry, or sensitive skin, there’s an egg mask for you. Here are some great benefits:

Dry skin nourishing face mask

Egg yolk is rich in vitamin A and proteins which nourish the skin.

Method: Combine one egg yolk, one tablespoon of honey, and two drops of almond oil.

Apply to the face, and rinse off with warm water after 20 minutes.

Tightening pores

Shrink or tighten pores with an egg white face mask.

Method: Separate the one egg white from the yolk and apply it white on a clean face. Leave it to dry and then rinse with warm water.

Do this weekly to tighten pores thereby preventing the accumulation of dirt on the skin. If you don’t like the smell of egg, add a few drops of lemon juice to the mask.

Exfoliating body scrub

This scrub is excellent in getting rid of dry, dull skin.

Method: Grind the shell of four hard-boiled eggs and mix with a teaspoon of salt and two teaspoons of honey.

Use a loofah or your hands to rub the mixture onto your body.

Eye treatment

To get rid of puffiness and dark circles, dip a soft brush in egg white and apply around the eye area. Wait for it to dry and then rinse with cold water.

Remember to always start with a clean face, and use a moisturizer after the treatment. Use a face mask once a week; however, you may adjust the frequency according to your skin type.

Oily skin saver

This remedy is absolutely good for people with oily skin.

Method: Beat one egg white until stiff and then add one teaspoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of honey. The lemon juice absorbs excess oil and lightens skin discolouration, while egg white tightens pores.

The honey adds moisture to the skin without adding oil and has antibacterial properties which benefit oily skin. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes and rinse with warm water.

Lemon juice can sting the skin therefore wash it off immediately if you experience any discomfort.