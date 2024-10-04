5 iconic houses that can never be up for sale

Here are five houses you can only visit but never buy

1. The White House (Washington, D.C., USA)

Pulse Nigeria

The White House is arguably one of the most popular houses in the world. It is the home of the current President of the United States.

It is owned by the government of the United States and managed by the National Parks Agency of the United States. While no one can buy it, there are guided tours of parts of it for visitors because of its rich history and architecture.

2. The Palace of Versailles (Versailles, France)

Pulse Nigeria

This palace was once the luxurious residence of the French aristocracy, like King Louis XIV and Marie Antoinette.

The Palace of Versailles is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a public museum. Though everyone can explore the magnificent gardens, the Hall of Mirrors, and the great rooms, none can lay claim to this architectural wonder as their own.

3. The Biltmore Estate (Asheville, North Carolina, USA)

Pulse Nigeria

Currently a museum, the Biltmore Estate, built in 1895, the biggest privately owned residence in the United States, was built by George Washington Vanderbilt II.

Tours are provided of its 250 rooms, which include a banquet hall, indoor pool, and bowling alley; nevertheless, the estate is still owned by the family and is not for sale.

Their website states that the building is a monument and isn't up for sale.

4. Casa Batlló (Barcelona, Spain)

Pulse Nigeria

One of the most iconic structures in Barcelona is Casa Batlló, an architectural marvel created by Antoni Gaudí.

The house is open to guests who can explore its inventive rooms and strange architecture. It is known for its modernist style and artistic design. Still off-limits to buyers, it is a preserved historic landmark.

5. Villa La Rotonda (Vicenza, Italy)

Pulse Nigeria

Villa La Rotonda, created by Renaissance architect Andrea Palladio, is a magnificent illustration of Palladian architecture.

Visitors can explore its symmetrical design and lovely interiors on specific days, but this architectural masterpiece is not for sale and remains a part of Italy's cultural legacy.