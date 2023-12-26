5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

Christmas is the day for hanging with the family, while Boxing day is for the outdoors and having fun!

Here are just some of the things you can do today!

1. Attend a concert/party

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guardian Nigeria

Because no one fixes a concert on Christmas day, many of them fall on Boxing Day. There are so many concerts, Christmas-themed parties and related events that you can attend today, wherever you are.

2. Enjoy an afternoon at the beach

nairaland

Coastal areas like Lagos and Cross River are full of pristine beaches and an ideal destination for fun-seeking people with little money.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are horses to ride, spaces for a romantic getaway and a free ocean to swim around for daring people. You can ride a horse or a quadbike around the beach for a small stipend.

3. Roller skating

You can go to a roller skate rink in Ikeja or Lekki. Over the holiday's special rinks might even be set up by individuals or groups, take your children there.

4. Go to a theme/amusement park

Scannews Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has fun at the theme park. Magicland, Hi-Impact Amusement Park, etc, offer rides appropriate for all ages and allow you to have optimum fun while spending time with the family.

5. Go kayaking

ece-auto-gen