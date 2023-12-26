ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

It's still the holidays and we are still merry.

How to spend Boxing Day in Nigeria [Punch]
How to spend Boxing Day in Nigeria [Punch]

Christmas is the day for hanging with the family, while Boxing day is for the outdoors and having fun!

Here are just some of the things you can do today!

ADVERTISEMENT
People at a concert [The Guardian Nigeria]
People at a concert [The Guardian Nigeria] The Guardian Nigeria

Because no one fixes a concert on Christmas day, many of them fall on Boxing Day. There are so many concerts, Christmas-themed parties and related events that you can attend today, wherever you are.

Spending your day at beach [Nairaland]
Spending your day at beach [Nairaland] nairaland

Coastal areas like Lagos and Cross River are full of pristine beaches and an ideal destination for fun-seeking people with little money.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are horses to ride, spaces for a romantic getaway and a free ocean to swim around for daring people. You can ride a horse or a quadbike around the beach for a small stipend.

You can go to a roller skate rink in Ikeja or Lekki. Over the holiday's special rinks might even be set up by individuals or groups, take your children there.

Crowd gathers at Magicland in Abuja on Boxing day [scannews nigeria]
Crowd gathers at Magicland in Abuja on Boxing day [scannews nigeria] Scannews Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has fun at the theme park. Magicland, Hi-Impact Amusement Park, etc, offer rides appropriate for all ages and allow you to have optimum fun while spending time with the family.

Kayaking in Abuja
Kayaking in Abuja ece-auto-gen

In Abuja and Lagos, there are locations to have a fun-filled day of kayaking at affordable rates. The good news is children can kayak under adult supervision too. This low impact activity can also improve your aerobic fitness, strength and skills.

Adaobi Onyeakagbu Adaobi Onyeakagbu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to spend Boxing Day in Nigeria [Punch]

5 things you can do for fun on Boxing Day

Custard doughnuts

DIY Recipe: How to make custard doughnuts

Coconut balls

DIY Recipes: How to make coconut and condensed milk balls at home

Rice

9 healthy substitutes for rice