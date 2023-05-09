5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

We bring you a few unusual uses of the microwave, which will take the satisfaction level of your food to the next level:

Steam vegetables

Forget about elaborate steamers and hot water over the stove, microwave can simply do the job.

Steam your veggies in a covered bowl in the microwave with a little water, and you are good to go.

Bake

While most people usually consider their gas oven for baking, you can actually bake a lot of foods or cakes in your microwave oven.

The versatility of a microwave oven allows you to do all your cakes without needing separate kitchen appliances.

Foam milk

Microwaves can be used to foam milk for all your beverages.

All you need is a small jar. Pour your milk into a jar and seal it. Shake it well for a minute or two until you see all the froth. Immediately microwave it for 30 seconds, and then, your foam milk will be ready.

Making citrus fruits juicier

Another great thing you can do with a microwave oven is to make citrus fruits juicier. So, the next time you take a lemon or orange out of your refrigerator, don’t juice it immediately. Microwave the fruit for just 20 seconds, and you’ll be able to squeeze out a lot more juice.

Rise dough

