ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make beans salad

Berlinda Entsie

This salad is delicious and very easy to make.

Beans salad
Beans salad

If you are a beans lover, here's another way to switch your recipes.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 (15.5 ounces) can of garbanzo beans, drained

1 (14.5 ounces) can of kidney beans, drained

ADVERTISEMENT

1 (14.5 ounces) can of black beans, drained

1 (14.5 ounces) can of green beans, drained

1 (14.5 ounces) can of wax beans, drained

½ cup chopped green pepper

½ cup chopped onion

ADVERTISEMENT

½ cup chopped celery

¾ cup white sugar

½ cup salad oil

½ cup vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

ADVERTISEMENT

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Method

Gather all ingredients.

Combine garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black beans, green beans, wax beans, green pepper, onion, and celery in a large bowl. Toss to mix.

Whisk together sugar, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl until sugar is dissolved; pour over the bean mixture. Mix well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Refrigerate salad for 8 hours overnight before serving.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banana juice

DIY Recipes: How to make banana juice

Kwahu nsusua (Turkey berries) abomu

DIY Recipes: How to make Kwahu nsusua (Turkey berries) abomu

Beans salad

DIY Recipes: How to make beans salad

Carrot bread

DIY Recipes: How to make carrot bread