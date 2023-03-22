If you are a beans lover, here's another way to switch your recipes.
DIY Recipes: How to make beans salad
This salad is delicious and very easy to make.
Ingredients
1 (15.5 ounces) can of garbanzo beans, drained
1 (14.5 ounces) can of kidney beans, drained
1 (14.5 ounces) can of black beans, drained
1 (14.5 ounces) can of green beans, drained
1 (14.5 ounces) can of wax beans, drained
½ cup chopped green pepper
½ cup chopped onion
½ cup chopped celery
¾ cup white sugar
½ cup salad oil
½ cup vinegar
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
Method
Gather all ingredients.
Combine garbanzo beans, kidney beans, black beans, green beans, wax beans, green pepper, onion, and celery in a large bowl. Toss to mix.
Whisk together sugar, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a separate bowl until sugar is dissolved; pour over the bean mixture. Mix well.
Refrigerate salad for 8 hours overnight before serving.
