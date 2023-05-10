ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make bread pudding

Bread pudding is the tastiest way to repurpose leftover bread.

Bread pudding is best served as dessert.

6 slices day-old bread, torn into small pieces

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

½ cup raisins (Optional)

2 cups milk

¾ cup white sugar

4 large eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Place bread pieces into an 8-inch square baking pan. Drizzle melted butter over bread and sprinkle raisins over top.

Whisk milk, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a medium mixing bowl until well combined. Pour mixture over bread, and lightly push down with a fork until all bread is covered and soaking up the liquid.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and the top springs back when lightly pressed, about 45 minutes.

