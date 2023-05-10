Bread pudding is best served as dessert.
DIY Recipes: How to make bread pudding
Bread pudding is the tastiest way to repurpose leftover bread.
Ingredients for making bread pudding
6 slices day-old bread, torn into small pieces
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
½ cup raisins (Optional)
2 cups milk
¾ cup white sugar
4 large eggs, beaten
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Method of making bread pudding
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Place bread pieces into an 8-inch square baking pan. Drizzle melted butter over bread and sprinkle raisins over top.
Whisk milk, sugar, eggs, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a medium mixing bowl until well combined. Pour mixture over bread, and lightly push down with a fork until all bread is covered and soaking up the liquid.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and the top springs back when lightly pressed, about 45 minutes.
