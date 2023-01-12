Here's a simple way to make your carrot smoothie over the top.
Diy Recipes: How to make Carrot smoothie
This recipe is full of irresistible fruity flavour.
1 cup thinly sliced carrot rounds
1 large apple, chopped into cubes
1 banana (room temperature)
½ cup orange juice*
½ cup frozen pineapple or mango
10 ice cubes
½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger, ¼ teaspoon cinnamon , optional
Method
Peel the carrots and slice them into rounds. Chop the apple, keeping the peel on. Break the banana into pieces.
Add all ingredients to the blender, adding the liquids first. Blend until smooth. Eat immediately or store up to 1 day refrigerated in a covered jar.
