DIY Recipes: How to make chicken popcorn

Berlinda Entsie

If you are a chicken lover, chicken popcorn is a way to switch your usual recipes.

Chicken popcorn

Chicken popcorn is simply small pieces of chicken that are reminiscent of popcorn after they have been fried.

Recommended articles

This recipe is simple and very easy to prepare.

1 lb chicken tenders, cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup buttermilk

1/2 teaspoon salt to taste

1/2 teaspoon black pepper to taste

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt to taste

Oil to deep fry

Marinate the chicken pieces with buttermilk, salt and pepper for at least 30 minutes.

In a bowl, combine flour, baking powder, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, cayenne pepper, black pepper and salt. Dredge the chicken into the flour mixture pressing to coat evenly.

Repeat the same with the remaining chicken pieces and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Meanwhile, heat oil for deep frying.

Fry the chicken pieces in batches until golden and crispy for 3-5 minutes. Drain the fried chicken and transfer it to a plate covered with kitchen tissue to absorb the excess oil.

Serve.

Berlinda Entsie
