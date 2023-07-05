ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make corn muffins

Berlinda Entsie

These corn muffins are sweet and moist.

Corn muffins
Corn muffins

Corn muffins are typically a little bit lighter than cornbread. They make good snacks and breakfast.

Recommended articles

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

ADVERTISEMENT

⅓ cup white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup canola oil

ADVERTISEMENT

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease the muffin pan or line it with paper muffin liners.

In a large bowl, mix together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Add egg, oil and milk and stir gently to combine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

Serve.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Milk bread

DIY Recipes: How to make milk bread

Salad

Here's how to prevent your salad from turning soggy

Buttermilk biscuits

DIY Recipes: How to make buttermilk biscuits

Corn muffins

DIY Recipes: How to make corn muffins