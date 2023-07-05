Corn muffins are typically a little bit lighter than cornbread. They make good snacks and breakfast.
DIY Recipes: How to make corn muffins
These corn muffins are sweet and moist.
Ingredients for making corn muffins
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
⅓ cup white sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
¼ cup canola oil
1 cup milk
Method for making corn muffins
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease the muffin pan or line it with paper muffin liners.
In a large bowl, mix together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
Add egg, oil and milk and stir gently to combine.
Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.
Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.
Serve.
