DIY Recipes: How to make homemade Tomato ketchup

Ingredients

6 cups tomatoes

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 whole clove bud

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon chilli powder or cayenne powder

Method

Wash the tomatoes and remove their stems.

Add the tomatoes to a large bowl and blend them with a handheld immersion blender. You could also do this in a food processor.

Pass them through a sieve to remove the seeds and chunks of the skin. This yielded 3.5 cups of tomato juice for me.

Add the tomatoes into a large saucepan over medium heat and bring to a slow boil to reduce them for about 45 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Add all the other ingredients and stir well. The spices and flavours combine to give you that signature tomato ketchup flavour.

Keep over medium heat for another 8-10 minutes and cook, stirring occasionally. When you achieve a consistency you like, remove it from the heat.