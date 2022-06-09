RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make homemade Tomato ketchup

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This homemade ketchup is very healthy.

Tomato ketchup
Tomato ketchup

It is very delicious and you can control the exact amount of sugar, salt and spices added to the tomato before you blend.

Ingredients

6 cups tomatoes

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 whole clove bud

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon chilli powder or cayenne powder

Method

Wash the tomatoes and remove their stems.

Add the tomatoes to a large bowl and blend them with a handheld immersion blender. You could also do this in a food processor.

Pass them through a sieve to remove the seeds and chunks of the skin. This yielded 3.5 cups of tomato juice for me.

Add the tomatoes into a large saucepan over medium heat and bring to a slow boil to reduce them for about 45 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Add all the other ingredients and stir well. The spices and flavours combine to give you that signature tomato ketchup flavour.

Keep over medium heat for another 8-10 minutes and cook, stirring occasionally. When you achieve a consistency you like, remove it from the heat.

Leave it to cool down then transfer to an airtight container or bottle and keep refrigerated for up to a month.

