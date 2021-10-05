RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Lamugine

Berlinda Entsie

Delicious and spicy drink to keep you in the hot weather.

Lamugime
Lamugime

Lamugine is a refreshing drink that originated from the Northern part of Ghana.

Ingredients

2 inch Ginger root or 2 tablespoons grated

2 Lime

1 Cinnamon stick

10 Grains of Selim

½ teaspoon Whole Cloves

4 cups Water

Sugar/honey to taste

Method

Wash the ginger root well and grate into a pot.

Peel the skin off the limes with a knife and cut into quarters. Add into the pot.

Add the cinnamon, cloves and grains of Selim.

Pour the water into the pot and place it on the hob under medium heat. Allow the water to boil, and the spices to infuse. This should take around 10 mins.

Remove from heat; and strain the liquid.

Add sugar/honey and some ice cubes to make it chilled.

