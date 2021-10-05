Lamugine is a refreshing drink that originated from the Northern part of Ghana.
DIY Recipes: How to make Lamugine
Delicious and spicy drink to keep you in the hot weather.
Ingredients
2 inch Ginger root or 2 tablespoons grated
2 Lime
1 Cinnamon stick
10 Grains of Selim
½ teaspoon Whole Cloves
4 cups Water
Sugar/honey to taste
Method
Wash the ginger root well and grate into a pot.
Peel the skin off the limes with a knife and cut into quarters. Add into the pot.
Add the cinnamon, cloves and grains of Selim.
Pour the water into the pot and place it on the hob under medium heat. Allow the water to boil, and the spices to infuse. This should take around 10 mins.
Remove from heat; and strain the liquid.
Add sugar/honey and some ice cubes to make it chilled.
