It can be served with bread and fried egg or bread alone.
DIY Recipes: How to make Oat
Oat is a cereal mostly prepared for breakfast in Ghana.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
Oats
Salt (to taste)
Water
Sugar (to taste)
Milk
Method
Pour some water into a saucepan and put it on fire.
Add a little salt to the water.
Add the desired quantity of oat flakes to the water and stir. If you want it lighter, add more water.
Allow it to boil for about ten minutes while you stir from time to time.
When it’s ready, remove it from the fire, pour it into a bowl and add your sugar and milk and stir.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh