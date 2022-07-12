RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Oat

Berlinda Entsie

Oat is a cereal mostly prepared for breakfast in Ghana.

Oat and milk
It can be served with bread and fried egg or bread alone.

Ingredients

Oats

Salt (to taste)

Water

Sugar (to taste)

Milk

Method

Pour some water into a saucepan and put it on fire.

Add a little salt to the water.

Add the desired quantity of oat flakes to the water and stir. If you want it lighter, add more water.

Allow it to boil for about ten minutes while you stir from time to time.

When it’s ready, remove it from the fire, pour it into a bowl and add your sugar and milk and stir.

