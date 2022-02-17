RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Pork fried rice

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

If you are a lover of fried rice, try this recipe.

Pork fried rice
Pork fried rice

You can substitute the popular chicken for pork.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

1 (6 ounces) boneless pork loin chop, cut into small pieces

¼ cup chopped carrot

¼ cup chopped broccoli

1 green onion, chopped

1 egg, beaten

1 cup cold cooked rice

¼ cup frozen peas

1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon ground ginger

Method

Melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir pork, carrot, broccoli, peas, and green onion in melted butter until pork is cooked for 7 to 10 minutes.

Remove pork mixture to a bowl and return skillet to medium heat.

Scramble egg in the skillet until completely set. Return the pork mixture to the skillet. Stir rice, peas, soy sauce, garlic powder, and ground ginger into the pork mixture; cook and stir until heated through 7 to 10 minutes.

Serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

