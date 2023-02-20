ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make pork fried rice

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is easy to make and very delicious.

If you are a pork lover, here's how to switch the regular chicken recipes.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon butter

1 (6 ounces) boneless pork loin chop, cut into small pieces

1 green onion, chopped

¼ cup chopped carrot

¼ cup chopped broccoli

1 egg, beaten

1 cup cold cooked rice

¼ cup frozen peas

1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon ground ginger

Method

Melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add pork, green onion, carrot, and broccoli; cook and stir until pork is cooked for 7 to 10 minutes.

Transfer the pork mixture to a bowl and return the skillet to medium heat.

Stir egg into the skillet and scramble until completely set.

Add pork mixture back into the skillet; stir in rice, peas, soy sauce, garlic powder, and ground ginger.

Cook and stir until heated through, 7 to 10 minutes.

Serve.

