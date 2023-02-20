If you are a pork lover, here's how to switch the regular chicken recipes.
DIY Recipes: How to make pork fried rice
This recipe is easy to make and very delicious.
Ingredients
1 tablespoon butter
1 (6 ounces) boneless pork loin chop, cut into small pieces
1 green onion, chopped
¼ cup chopped carrot
¼ cup chopped broccoli
1 egg, beaten
1 cup cold cooked rice
¼ cup frozen peas
1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce
⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon ground ginger
Method
Melt butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add pork, green onion, carrot, and broccoli; cook and stir until pork is cooked for 7 to 10 minutes.
Transfer the pork mixture to a bowl and return the skillet to medium heat.
Stir egg into the skillet and scramble until completely set.
Add pork mixture back into the skillet; stir in rice, peas, soy sauce, garlic powder, and ground ginger.
Cook and stir until heated through, 7 to 10 minutes.
Serve.
