DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Waakye

Ingredients

2 cups rice

1 cup black eye beans

6-8 waakye leaves

Salt to taste

Method

Pick stones and grits from the beans.

Wash the beans and add them into the pressure cooker.

Wash the waakye leaves and also add them into the pressure cookers. Pour in water up to the minimum level on the pot.

Close the valve of the pressure cooker and leave until it reaches full pressure. This should take no more than 15 mins.

Once it reaches full pressure, reduce the heat and leave for additional 10 mins for the beans to cook.

Remove from heat and allow to cool down naturally to depressurize. This should take around 20 mins.

Once the pot is adequately cooled. Unlock the lid.

Pour the beans with the cooking liquid and the waakye leaves into another pot. Wash the rice and pour it into the pot too.

Add more water if needed so there is enough to cook the rice. Add some salt and cover the pot.

Allow the rice to cook. The time for this depends on the type of rice used. Check pack instructions if you are not sure.