If you are looking for more exciting ways to enjoy your eggs here are some egg recipes you might want to try:
10 unconventional egg recipes you need to try
Eggs are versatile and can be used in a variety of delicious recipes.
Classic scrambled eggs:
- Whisk eggs with salt and pepper.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, and add a bit of butter or oil.
- Pour in the eggs and stir gently until cooked to your liking.
Scrambled eggs Pulse Ghana
Vegetable omelette:
- Whisk eggs and pour them into a heated, oiled pan.
- Add diced vegetables (bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, etc.) and cheese.
- Fold the omelette in half before serving
Vegetable omelette Pulse Ghana
Shakshuka:
- Sauté onions, garlic, and bell peppers in a pan.
- Add tomatoes, spices (cumin, paprika, cayenne), and simmer.
- Crack eggs into the sauce, cover, and cook until the eggs are done.
shakshuka Pulse Ghana
Egg fried rice:
- Cook rice and let it cool.
- Sauté diced vegetables in a pan, add cold rice, and stir in beaten eggs.
- Season with soy sauce and other desired seasonings.
Egg fried rice Pulse Ghana
Egg and avocado toast:
- Poach or fry an egg and place it on top of whole-grain toast.
- Add sliced avocado and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Avocado toast Pulse Ghana
Egg curry:
- Sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in oil.
- Add curry spices (turmeric, cumin, coriander), tomatoes, and coconut milk.
- Gently add boiled eggs and simmer until heated through.
Egg curry Pulse Ghana
Baked eggs in tomato sauce:
- Simmer tomatoes, garlic, and herbs in a pan.
- Make small wells in the sauce and crack eggs into them.
- Bake until the eggs are set.
egg in tomato sauce Pulse Ghana
Egg breakfast quesadilla:
- Scramble eggs with spinach and cheese.
- Spoon the mixture onto a tortilla, fold, and cook in a pan until the cheese is melted.
Breakfast Pulse Ghana
Feel free to customize these recipes based on your preferences and dietary restrictions.
