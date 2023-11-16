ADVERTISEMENT
10 unconventional egg recipes you need to try

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Eggs are versatile and can be used in a variety of delicious recipes.

Egg recipes to try
Egg recipes to try

If you are looking for more exciting ways to enjoy your eggs here are some egg recipes you might want to try:

Classic scrambled eggs:

  • Whisk eggs with salt and pepper.
  • Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat, and add a bit of butter or oil.
  • Pour in the eggs and stir gently until cooked to your liking.
Scrambled eggs
Vegetable omelette:

  • Whisk eggs and pour them into a heated, oiled pan.
  • Add diced vegetables (bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, etc.) and cheese.
  • Fold the omelette in half before serving
Vegetable omelette
Shakshuka:

  • Sauté onions, garlic, and bell peppers in a pan.
  • Add tomatoes, spices (cumin, paprika, cayenne), and simmer.
  • Crack eggs into the sauce, cover, and cook until the eggs are done.
Shakshuka
Egg fried rice:

  • Cook rice and let it cool.
  • Sauté diced vegetables in a pan, add cold rice, and stir in beaten eggs.
  • Season with soy sauce and other desired seasonings.
egg fried rice
Egg and avocado toast:

  • Poach or fry an egg and place it on top of whole-grain toast.
  • Add sliced avocado and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Avocado toast
Egg curry:

  • Sauté onions, garlic, and ginger in oil.
  • Add curry spices (turmeric, cumin, coriander), tomatoes, and coconut milk.
  • Gently add boiled eggs and simmer until heated through.
egg curry
Baked eggs in tomato sauce:

  • Simmer tomatoes, garlic, and herbs in a pan.
  • Make small wells in the sauce and crack eggs into them.
  • Bake until the eggs are set.
Egg in tomato sauce
Egg breakfast quesadilla:

  • Scramble eggs with spinach and cheese.
  • Spoon the mixture onto a tortilla, fold, and cook in a pan until the cheese is melted.
Breakfast-Quesadillas
Feel free to customize these recipes based on your preferences and dietary restrictions.

