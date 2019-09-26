Ingredients
- 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 2 teaspoons grated orange rind
- 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
- 8 lamb rib chops, trimmed
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Cooking spray
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
Method
- Combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, rind, and juice in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add lamb to bag; turn to coat well.
- Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.
- Remove lamb from bag; sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.
- Heat a large grill pan over medium-high heat.
- Coat pan with cooking spray.
- Add lamb to pan; cook 2 minutes on each side or until the desired degree of doneness.