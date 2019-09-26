  • Prep: 15 minutes
  • Cook: 10 minutes
  • Ready In: 25 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Orange And black pepper lamb chops (gourmetkim)
Ingredients 

  • 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 teaspoons grated orange rind
  • 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
  • 8 lamb rib chops, trimmed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • Cooking spray
  • 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Method

  1. Combine 1 tablespoon olive oil, rind, and juice in a large zip-top plastic bag. Add lamb to bag; turn to coat well. 
  2. Let stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. 
  3. Remove lamb from bag; sprinkle evenly with salt and pepper.
  4. Heat a large grill pan over medium-high heat. 
  5. Coat pan with cooking spray. 
  6. Add lamb to pan; cook 2 minutes on each side or until the desired degree of doneness.