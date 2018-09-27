Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make chocolate truffles


Chocolate is good for your skin and also improve brain function.

Salted chocolate truffles play

Salted chocolate truffles

(Food Network)

  • Ingredients

2  boxes confectioners' sugar

1  can sweetened condensed milk

1 cup butter

2 1/2 cups chopped walnuts

1 package shredded coconut

1  bag chocolate chips

  • Method

Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.

In a clean bowl, mix sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and butter together.

Stir walnuts and coconut into a dough.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and freeze until dough is firm at least 1 hour.

Form dough into 1-inch balls, place on prepared baking sheet, and freeze until firm, at least 30 minutes.

Melt chocolate chips in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, stirring frequently until smooth.

Dip balls into melted chocolate to coat; cool on prepared baking sheet until chocolate has hardened.

