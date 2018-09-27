How to make chocolate truffles

Chocolate is good for your skin and also improve brain function.
2 boxes confectioners' sugar
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 cup butter
2 1/2 cups chopped walnuts
1 package shredded coconut
1 bag chocolate chips
How to prepare shrimp avocado salad
How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper.
In a clean bowl, mix sugar, sweetened condensed milk, and butter together.
Stir walnuts and coconut into a dough.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap and freeze until dough is firm at least 1 hour.
Form dough into 1-inch balls, place on prepared baking sheet, and freeze until firm, at least 30 minutes.
Melt chocolate chips in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water, stirring frequently until smooth.
Dip balls into melted chocolate to coat; cool on prepared baking sheet until chocolate has hardened.