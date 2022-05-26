Brace yourself, we have got you the ultimate home recipe just like the ones at my favorite donut shop. Perfect! Thank us later.
How to make crispy and creamy doughnuts in your kitchen
You might have tried so many versions of glazed doughnuts, from your favorite coffee shop, savory hub, or perhaps from a friend's kitchen but do not know how to make it as perfect as it is served to you.
Ingredients
- 2 (.25 ounce) envelopes active dry yeast
- ¼ cup warm water (105 to 115 degrees)
- 1 ½ cups lukewarm milk
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 eggs
- ⅓ cup shortening
- 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 quart vegetable oil for frying
- ⅓ cup butter
- 2 cups confectioners' sugar
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
- 4 tablespoons hot water or as needed
Directions
Step 1
- Sprinkle the yeast over the warm water, and let stand for 5 minutes, or until foamy.
Step 2
- Get a large bowl and mix your yeast mixture, milk, sugar, salt, eggs, shortening, and 2 cups of the flour. Mix for a few minutes at low tempo, or stirring with a wooden spoon.
- Beat in remaining flour 1/2 cup at a time, until the dough no longer sticks to the bowl. Knead for about 5 minutes, or until smooth and elastic. Place the dough into a greased bowl, and cover. Put in a warm place to increase in size until double. Dough is ready if you touch it.
Step 3
- Turn the dough out onto a floured surface, and gently roll out to 1/2 inch thickness. Cut with a floured doughnut cutter. Let doughnuts sit out to rise again until double. Cover loosely with a cloth.
Step 4
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in confectioners' sugar and vanilla until smooth. Remove from heat, and stir in hot water one tablespoon at a time until the icing is somewhat thin, but not watery. Set aside.
Step 5
- Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large heavy skillet to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Slide doughnuts into the hot oil using a wide spatula. Turn doughnuts over as they rise to the surface. Fry doughnuts on each side until golden brown. Remove from hot oil, to drain on a wire rack. Dip doughnuts into the glaze while still hot, and set onto wire racks to drain off excess. Keep a cookie sheet or tray under racks for easier clean up.
Recipe by (allrecipies)
