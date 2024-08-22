ADVERTISEMENT
How to make mpotompoto (pottage) using sweet potato

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Sweet potato pottage, or "Mpotompoto," is a traditional Ghanaian dish usually made with cocoyam, but it can be equally delicious when prepared with sweet potatoes. This hearty, comforting dish is perfect for a warm, filling meal. Here's how you can make it:

Sweet potato pottage
Sweet potato pottage

  • 4-5 medium-sized sweet potatoes
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • 1-2 scotch bonnet peppers (optional for spice), chopped
  • 1/2 cup palm oil or vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup smoked fish (optional), cleaned and deboned
  • 1/2 cup dried shrimp (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Momone (salted fish, optional)
  • 1 tablespoon ground ginger
  • 1 tablespoon ground garlic
  • 1 teaspoon ground pepper
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika (optional)
  • Salt to taste
  • Water or chicken broth (enough to cover the potatoes)
  • Fresh spinach or any leafy greens (optional) for garnish

Prepare the sweet potatoes:

  • Peel the sweet potatoes and cut them into medium-sized cubes. Rinse them under cold water and set aside.
Cut them up-Rachel Cooks
Cut them up-Rachel Cooks Cut them up-Rachel Cooks Pulse Ghana

Heat the oil:

  • In a large pot, heat the palm oil or vegetable oil over medium heat. If using palm oil, heat until it melts and becomes clear.
Heat oil- Kitchen Butterfly
Heat oil- Kitchen Butterfly Heat oil-Kitchen Butterfly Pulse Ghana
Cook the onions and peppers:

  • Add the momone, and chopped onions to the pot and sauté until they are soft and translucent. Add the chopped scotch bonnet peppers and cook for another minute.

Add the tomatoes and spices:

  • Stir in the chopped tomatoes and cook until they break down and release their juices. Add the ground ginger, garlic, ground pepper, and smoked paprika. Cook the mixture for about 5 minutes until it becomes a rich, thick sauce.

Add the sweet potatoes:

  • Add the cubed sweet potatoes to the pot, stirring to coat them well with the tomato sauce. If you're using smoked fish or dried shrimp, add them at this stage.

Add water or broth:

  • Pour enough water or chicken broth into the pot to just cover the sweet potatoes. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Simmer:

  • Once the pot is boiling, reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Let the sweet potatoes cook until they are soft and tender, stirring occasionally. This should take about 20-30 minutes.
Let it simmer
Let it simmer Let it simmer Pulse Ghana

Mash lightly:

  • Once the sweet potatoes are cooked through, you can lightly mash some of the pieces with the back of your spoon to create a thicker consistency. This step is optional, depending on how chunky or smooth you want your pottage.

Season and garnish:

  • Taste the pottage and adjust the seasoning with salt. If you want to add leafy greens like spinach, stir them in at the end and let them wilt for a few minutes before serving.
Serve:

  • Serve the sweet potato pottage hot, garnished with a little extra palm oil drizzled on top if desired.

This sweet potato version of Mpotompoto is a comforting and flavorful dish that captures the essence of the traditional cocoyam version. It's perfect as a main dish or served with a side of boiled eggs or grilled meat. Enjoy your meal!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

