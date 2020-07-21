Potato Cheese Balls is a mouth-watering combination of potatoes and cheese which is spiced up with garam masala powder.

Ingredients

200 g Paneer (Grated)

1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese (Grated)

4 tbsp cornflour

2 tbsp Fresh coriander (Chopped)

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

50 g Mozzarella Cheese (Cut into small cubes)

3 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/2 cup Bread crumbs

Oil for frying

Method

Mix potato, paneer, cheese, salt, coriander, cornflour and garam masala in a bowl.

Make small balls from this mixture.

Flatten the ball and keep a cube of mozzarella in the centre.

Now bring the ball together.

Make all the balls in the same manner.

In another bowl add all-purpose flour and add water to make a thin paste.

Dip the balls in the flour paste and then roll them in the bread crumbs.

Deep fry till golden brown.

Remove on a plat lined with kitchen towel.

Serve hot with coriander chutney or ketchup.