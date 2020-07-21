Potato Cheese Balls is a mouth-watering combination of potatoes and cheese which is spiced up with garam masala powder.
Ingredients
200 g Paneer (Grated)
1/4 cup Cheddar Cheese (Grated)
4 tbsp cornflour
2 tbsp Fresh coriander (Chopped)
Salt to taste
1/2 tsp garam masala powder
50 g Mozzarella Cheese (Cut into small cubes)
3 tbsp all-purpose flour
1/2 cup Bread crumbs
Oil for frying
Method
Mix potato, paneer, cheese, salt, coriander, cornflour and garam masala in a bowl.
Make small balls from this mixture.
Flatten the ball and keep a cube of mozzarella in the centre.
Now bring the ball together.
Make all the balls in the same manner.
In another bowl add all-purpose flour and add water to make a thin paste.
Dip the balls in the flour paste and then roll them in the bread crumbs.
Deep fry till golden brown.
Remove on a plat lined with kitchen towel.
Serve hot with coriander chutney or ketchup.