It is easy to make and can be a full meal.
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
3 medium sweet potatoes, skin-on and diced into equal, bite-size chunks
1/2 medium white onion, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
1 1/2 tsp sea salt
1/2 tsp ground black pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
Sliced green onions, for garnish
Method
- Heat oil in large pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the potatoes, onion and celery to the oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are almost tender.
- Turn the heat to high and add the garlic, stirring to combine. Cook on high for 2-5 more minutes until sweet potatoes are nicely browned.
- Serve hot and with sliced green onions, if desired.