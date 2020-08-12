It is easy to make and can be a full meal.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

3 medium sweet potatoes, skin-on and diced into equal, bite-size chunks

1/2 medium white onion, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

Sliced green onions, for garnish

Method

  • Heat oil in large pan over medium-high heat.
  • Add the potatoes, onion and celery to the oil and sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Stir to combine.
  • Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are almost tender.
  • Turn the heat to high and add the garlic, stirring to combine. Cook on high for 2-5 more minutes until sweet potatoes are nicely browned.
  • Serve hot and with sliced green onions, if desired.