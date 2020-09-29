This recipe could serve as the perfect dinner for people on a weight loss journey.
Ingredients
500g diced goat or half a chicken, diced
6 whole tomatoes
Half a kpakpo shito (or hot pepper)
10g ginger
10g garlic
2 onions
50g tomato puree
Salt
Garden eggs
Method
- Wash ginger, garlic, chilli, one of the onions and three of the tomatoes, drain, place in blender, season, and blend to a paste.
- Place the mix on the meat with and marinade for 10 minutes.
- Place the meat in a pan cook gently for 10 minutes.
- Add tomato puree cook for 10 minutes then add 500ml water and simmer until the meat is tender.
- Dice and add the remaining three tomatoes, the diced garden eggs and the last chopped onion. Cook for 30 minutes.
- Remove onions and tomatoes and blend, then add to soup again and simmer. Season to taste.
- Serve with fufu, banku or rice.