This recipe could serve as the perfect dinner for people on a weight loss journey.

Ingredients

500g diced goat or half a chicken, diced

6 whole tomatoes

Half a kpakpo shito (or hot pepper)

10g ginger

10g garlic

2 onions

50g tomato puree

Salt

Garden eggs

Method

  • Wash ginger, garlic, chilli, one of the onions and three of the tomatoes, drain, place in blender, season, and blend to a paste.
  • Place the mix on the meat with and marinade for 10 minutes.
  • Place the meat in a pan cook gently for 10 minutes.
  • Add tomato puree cook for 10 minutes then add 500ml water and simmer until the meat is tender.
  • Dice and add the remaining three tomatoes, the diced garden eggs and the last chopped onion. Cook for 30 minutes.
  • Remove onions and tomatoes and blend, then add to soup again and simmer. Season to taste.
  • Serve with fufu, banku or rice.