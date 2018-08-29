Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare delicious egg sauce


Egg Sauce is a popular Nigerian food made with eggs, tomatoes, peppers, onions and vegetable oil.

How to prepare delicious egg sauce play

(Pam Food Recipes Collections)

Egg sauce is an easy-to-prepare Nigerian sauce made by sautéing tomatoes and eggs. It is usually served as a breakfast meal though it can be eaten anytime.

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Nutrition: Contains lots of vitamin C, vitamin A and calcium. Also high in fat.

Recipe Yield: Serves 2

Ingredients

3 eggs

4 medium tomatoes

2 balls of pepper sliced

1 medium onion sliced

Salt & Dry Pepper (to taste)

1 stock cube

2 cooking spoons vegetable oil

Instructions

1. Heat your non-stick frying pan with 2 cooking spoons of oil (vegetable or olive oil) for about one minute.

2. Add the sliced tomatoes, onions and peppers and sauté for about 10-15 minutes. Stir well, else you end up with burnt tomatoes.

3. Once the tomatoes and pepper are adequately fried, add salt to taste and the stock cube.

4. Beat the eggs in a separate plate with a pinch of salt.

5. Pour the beaten eggs on top of the frying tomato, onion and pepper. Allow a minute, and then sauté.

6. Break the eggs into crumbs as you fry. When the eggs have fried adequately, put off heat.

Your egg sauce is ready! Serve with boiled or fried yam, rice or spaghetti.

