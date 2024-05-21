ADVERTISEMENT
How to turn boiled eggs into mayonnaise

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Making mayonnaise from boiled eggs is an interesting twist on the traditional recipe, which typically uses raw egg yolks.

Boiled egg to mayonnaise
Boiled egg yolks can be used as a substitute, creating a thicker and creamier texture, and it’s particularly useful for those who prefer to avoid raw eggs. Here's how to turn boiled eggs into mayonnaise:

  • 2 hard-boiled eggs
  • 1 cup of oil (light olive oil, vegetable oil, or any neutral-tasting oil)
  • 1 tablespoon of mustard (Dijon mustard is a good choice)
  • 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice
  • Salt to taste
  • Optional: a pinch of sugar, garlic, or other seasonings
  1. Prepare the eggs: Begin by hard boiling your eggs. Place the eggs in a saucepan, cover them with water, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, cover the pan and remove it from the heat. Let the eggs sit in the hot water for about 12 minutes. Afterward, cool the eggs in cold water and peel them.
  2. Separate the yolks: Cut the boiled eggs in half and scoop out the yolks. The yolks are what you'll use for the mayonnaise. You can save the whites for another recipe or chop them for a salad.
  3. Mash the yolks: Place the egg yolks in a bowl and mash them thoroughly with a fork until they are smooth.
  4. Add mustard and acid: Mix in the mustard and your choice of vinegar or lemon juice with the mashed yolks. This not only adds flavor but also helps stabilize the emulsion.
  5. Start adding oil: Begin to add the oil very slowly, starting with just a few drops at a time while whisking vigorously. As the mixture thickens, you can start to add oil in a thin stream. It’s important to add the oil slowly to ensure that the mixture emulsifies properly. If the oil is added too quickly, it can cause the mayonnaise to break.
  6. Season: Once all the oil has been incorporated and the mixture has reached a thick, creamy consistency, season with salt to taste. You can also add a pinch of sugar if you like a slightly sweeter mayonnaise.
  7. Flavorings and adjustments: This is the time to add any additional flavorings like crushed garlic, herbs, or spices. Adjust the acidity or seasoning, adding more lemon juice or vinegar if needed.
  8. Blend for smoothness: For an even smoother consistency, you can put the mixture into a blender or food processor and blend until completely smooth.
  9. Refrigerate: Store your homemade boiled egg mayonnaise in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It should keep for up to a week.

This homemade mayonnaise is great in sandwiches, as a base for dressings, or as a dip. The use of boiled eggs makes this mayonnaise safer for those concerned about raw eggs, and it provides a richer flavor profile. Enjoy your homemade delight!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

