How to make chocolate chip cookies using oat flour

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Oat flour is a great alternative to regular flour, especially if you're looking for a gluten-free option.

oat cookies
oat cookies

These cookies are delicious and easy to make.

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 cups oat flour (you can make your own by grinding rolled oats in a blender)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup chocolate chips

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it.
  2. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the oat flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  3. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy, usually for about 2-3 minutes.
  4. Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until well combined.
  5. Gradually add the dry oat flour mixture to the wet ingredients and stir until a soft cookie dough forms.
  6. Fold in the chocolate chips until they are evenly distributed throughout the dough.
  7. Use a cookie scoop or your hands to form the dough into cookie dough balls and place them onto the prepared baking sheet.

You can flatten them slightly with the back of a fork or leave them in a rounded shape.

  1. Bake in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes or until the edges of the cookies are golden brown. The centers may still be a bit soft, but they will firm up as they cool.
  2. Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
  3. Enjoy your homemade oat flour chocolate chip cookies with a glass of milk or your favorite beverage!

These cookies are a delightful and healthier twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie. Enjoy your baking!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere
