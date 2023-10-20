These cookies are delicious and easy to make.
How to make chocolate chip cookies using oat flour
Oat flour is a great alternative to regular flour, especially if you're looking for a gluten-free option.
Ingredients:
- 2 1/2 cups oat flour (you can make your own by grinding rolled oats in a blender)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup chocolate chips
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it.
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the oat flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a large mixing bowl, cream together the softened butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until the mixture is light and fluffy, usually for about 2-3 minutes.
- Beat in the egg and vanilla extract until well combined.
- Gradually add the dry oat flour mixture to the wet ingredients and stir until a soft cookie dough forms.
- Fold in the chocolate chips until they are evenly distributed throughout the dough.
- Use a cookie scoop or your hands to form the dough into cookie dough balls and place them onto the prepared baking sheet.
You can flatten them slightly with the back of a fork or leave them in a rounded shape.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 10-12 minutes or until the edges of the cookies are golden brown. The centers may still be a bit soft, but they will firm up as they cool.
- Remove the cookies from the oven and allow them to cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
- Enjoy your homemade oat flour chocolate chip cookies with a glass of milk or your favorite beverage!
These cookies are a delightful and healthier twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie. Enjoy your baking!
