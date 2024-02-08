ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make cornstarch at home

Ever found yourself in the middle of cooking, reaching for the cornstarch, only to find an empty container? It's a kitchen mishap that can throw a wrench in your culinary plans.

Cornstarch
Cornstarch

But before you throw in the towel or make a dash to the nearest store, did you know you can make your own cornstarch at home?

It's simpler than you think, and we're here to guide you through it. So, let's turn this kitchen dilemma into a fun DIY project, shall we?

What you need:

  • Fresh sweet corn (as many cobs as you like, depending on how much cornstarch you want to make)
  • Water
  • Sharp knife
  • Blender
  • Fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth
  • Large bowl
  • Baking sheet
  • Parchment paper
Method:

  1. Prepare your corn: Begin by husking your corn cobs, and removing all the silk. Rinse them under cold water to ensure they're clean and ready for processing.
  2. Kernel removal: Stand a cob upright on a cutting board and use a sharp knife to slice down the sides, detaching the kernels from the cob. Repeat this process with all your corn cobs.
  3. Blend to create a slurry: Place the corn kernels in a blender. Add enough water to just cover the kernels and blend until you achieve a smooth slurry.
  4. Strain the mixture: Pour the blended slurry through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a large bowl. You're aiming to separate the liquid (which contains your cornstarch) from the solid bits of corn. Discard the solids.
  5. Settle and separate: Allow the liquid to sit undisturbed for a few hours until the starch settles at the bottom of the bowl. Once settled, gently pour off the water, leaving the starch behind.
  6. Dry the starch: Spread the wet cornstarch on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Allow it to dry completely in a warm, dry area. This could take a few hours.
  7. Final product: Once the starch is dry, it will have a crumbly texture. Break it up to create a fine powder. Your homemade cornstarch is ready to use!

Making cornstarch at home is a bit of an experiment, so don't be afraid to adjust the process as needed. Enjoy your homemade cornstarch in your cooking and baking!

