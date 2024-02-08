But before you throw in the towel or make a dash to the nearest store, did you know you can make your own cornstarch at home?
DIY Recipes: How to make cornstarch at home
Ever found yourself in the middle of cooking, reaching for the cornstarch, only to find an empty container? It's a kitchen mishap that can throw a wrench in your culinary plans.
It's simpler than you think, and we're here to guide you through it. So, let's turn this kitchen dilemma into a fun DIY project, shall we?
What you need:
- Fresh sweet corn (as many cobs as you like, depending on how much cornstarch you want to make)
- Water
- Sharp knife
- Blender
- Fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth
- Large bowl
- Baking sheet
- Parchment paper
Method:
- Prepare your corn: Begin by husking your corn cobs, and removing all the silk. Rinse them under cold water to ensure they're clean and ready for processing.
- Kernel removal: Stand a cob upright on a cutting board and use a sharp knife to slice down the sides, detaching the kernels from the cob. Repeat this process with all your corn cobs.
- Blend to create a slurry: Place the corn kernels in a blender. Add enough water to just cover the kernels and blend until you achieve a smooth slurry.
- Strain the mixture: Pour the blended slurry through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a large bowl. You're aiming to separate the liquid (which contains your cornstarch) from the solid bits of corn. Discard the solids.
- Settle and separate: Allow the liquid to sit undisturbed for a few hours until the starch settles at the bottom of the bowl. Once settled, gently pour off the water, leaving the starch behind.
- Dry the starch: Spread the wet cornstarch on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Allow it to dry completely in a warm, dry area. This could take a few hours.
- Final product: Once the starch is dry, it will have a crumbly texture. Break it up to create a fine powder. Your homemade cornstarch is ready to use!
Making cornstarch at home is a bit of an experiment, so don't be afraid to adjust the process as needed. Enjoy your homemade cornstarch in your cooking and baking!
