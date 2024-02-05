Imagine the look on your boyfriend's face when you serve him homemade heart-shaped churros, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and sprinkled with a touch of sweetness.
How to make heart-shaped churros for your boyfriend on Val's Day
Valentine's Day is the perfect excuse to ditch the conventional box of chocolates and express your love in a more personal, and delicious, manner.
Recommended articles
Not only do these treats taste like love, but they're also a fun way to add a personal touch to your Valentine's celebration. Here's how to whip up this delightful surprise.
Ingredients for heart-shaped churros
- 1 cup water
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- ½ tsp salt
- 2 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 large eggs
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- Oil for frying
- For the sugar coating:
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
Cooking method
Prepare the churro dough
- In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of water, ¼ cup unsalted butter, ½ tsp salt, and 2 tbsp granulated sugar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
- Once boiling, reduce the heat to low and stir in 1 cup of all-purpose flour.
Continue stirring vigorously until the mixture forms a ball, about 1 minute. Remove from heat and let it cool for a few minutes.
Add eggs and vanilla
- Beat the eggs one at a time into the dough mixture, ensuring each egg is fully incorporated before adding the next. After all the eggs have been added, stir in ½ tsp vanilla extract. The dough should be smooth and shiny.
Shape the churros
- Spoon the churro dough into a piping bag fitted with a large star tip. Pipe heart shapes onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
- If you're not using a cookie cutter as a guide, pipe the dough into "V" shapes and then press the ends together to form hearts.
- Freeze for about 30 minutes to help the hearts maintain their shape during frying.
Prepare for frying
- Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large pan to 375°F (190°C). Make sure there's enough oil so the churros can be completely submerged.
Fry the churros
- Fry the churros in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pan. Cook until they are golden brown and crispy, about 2 to 4 minutes on each side. Use a slotted spoon to remove the churros and drain them on a paper towel-lined plate.
Coat with sugar
- Mix ½ cup granulated sugar with 1 tsp ground cinnamon in a shallow dish. Roll the warm churros in the sugar mixture until they are evenly coated.
Serve and enjoy
- Serve the heart-shaped churros warm with your choice of dipping sauces, such as chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce.
These heart-shaped churros are a sweet and thoughtful treat to share with your boyfriend on Valentine's Day, showing him just how much you care with every delicious bite.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh