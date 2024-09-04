ADVERTISEMENT
Stop attending weddings without any gifts, here's why

In many societies, especially ours, it's not always common practice to bring presents to celebratory events like anniversaries, birthday parties, or weddings.

While your presence at these events is valuable and appreciated, bringing a gift can make a significant difference. Here’s why you should never attend a wedding without a gift:

Bringing a gift to a wedding demonstrates that you have put thought into the occasion and care about the couple’s happiness. It’s a tangible way to show your support and appreciation for being invited to share in their special day.

A thoughtful gift reflects your understanding of the couple’s needs or interests and shows that you are considerate of their new journey together.

Weddings mark the beginning of a couple’s life together, often bringing new challenges and financial responsibilities. Many couples are setting up a home for the first time and could use practical items or financial support.

Your gift can help ease some of the financial burdens associated with starting this new chapter, whether it’s contributing to household items, helping with honeymoon expenses, or simply offering a cash gift for future use.

A wedding invitation is a gesture of trust and affection, signalling that the couple values your presence on one of the most important days of their lives. Bringing a gift is a way of reciprocating that goodwill, expressing your gratitude for being included in their celebration.

Gifts are often an integral part of the wedding celebration, symbolising the love and support of friends and family. By bringing a gift, you contribute to the couple’s joy and the festive atmosphere of the day.

Whether it’s a small token or something more substantial, your contribution helps make the event more memorable for the couple.

Contributing to celebration
While attending a wedding is a wonderful way to show your love and support for the couple, don't go to just eat and leave. Bringing a gift adds a meaningful layer to your presence.

By bringing a gift, you’re not just fulfilling an obligation but actively contributing to the joy and success of the couple’s marriage journey.

So next time you’re invited to a wedding, make it a point to bring along a gift—no matter how small. It’s the thought and effort that counts the most.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

