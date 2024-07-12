Watermelon seed drink: A must-drink for every man

They are rich in zinc, magnesium, iron, and protein, all of which are beneficial for male reproductive health. Here’s a simple recipe to make a refreshing and nutritious watermelon seed drink:
Watermelon seeds are packed with nutrients that can support overall health and vitality.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup watermelon seeds (raw and unsalted)
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup diced watermelon flesh (optional for added flavour)
- 1-2 tablespoons honey or natural sweetener (optional)
- Juice of 1 lemon or lime (optional)
- Mint leaves for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Prepare the watermelon seeds:
- Rinse the watermelon seeds thoroughly under running water.
- Spread the seeds on a baking sheet and let them dry completely. You can dry them naturally or use an oven at a low temperature (about 120°F or 50°C) to speed up the process.
Blend the seeds:
- Once the seeds are dry, place them in a blender.
- Add 2 cups of water to the blender.
- Blend the seeds and water on high speed for about 2-3 minutes until the mixture is smooth.
Strain the mixture:
- Pour the blended mixture through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth into a large bowl or pitcher to remove the solid seed particles.
- Press down on the solids with a spoon to extract as much liquid as possible.
Combine with additional ingredients:
- If you are using diced watermelon flesh, add it to the strained mixture.
- Blend again until smooth.
- Strain the mixture once more if desired for a smoother texture.
Sweeten and flavour:
- Add honey or your preferred natural sweetener to taste.
- Squeeze in the juice of one lemon or lime for a zesty flavour.
- Mix well to combine all the ingredients.
Chill and serve:
- Refrigerate the drink for at least 1 hour to chill.
- Serve the drink cold, garnished with fresh mint leaves if desired.
Health benefits
- Zinc: Supports testosterone production and overall male reproductive health.
- Magnesium: Helps in muscle function and relaxation, which is beneficial for cardiovascular health.
- Iron: Essential for healthy blood flow and oxygen transport.
- Protein: Supports muscle repair and growth.
This watermelon seed drink is not only refreshing but also loaded with nutrients that can enhance male vitality. Enjoy it as a hydrating and nutritious beverage to support your overall health.